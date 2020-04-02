Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 143 ($1.88) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.29 ($1.75).

CEY opened at GBX 120.25 ($1.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.14. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

