Centauri (CTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,221.84

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $35,221.84 and approximately $171.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.04526816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036690 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

