Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

