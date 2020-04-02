Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) vs. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Financial Analysis

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Centogene alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Centogene and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.16%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.17%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -33.84% -10.02% -8.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 8.11 -$12.95 million N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 29.37 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -79.40

Centogene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Centogene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.