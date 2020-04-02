Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Volume Hits $130,590.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $46.07 million and $130,590.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

