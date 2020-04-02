Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:CTL opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after purchasing an additional 857,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

