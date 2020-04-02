Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,980 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. CIBC assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.74. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

