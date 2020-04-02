Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.