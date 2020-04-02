CGI (NYSE:GIB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

GIB stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $403,130,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $240,254,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $91,984,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,735,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,566,000 after buying an additional 1,400,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

