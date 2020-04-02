Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

