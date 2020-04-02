Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

