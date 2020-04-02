Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

CAKE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 1,426,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

