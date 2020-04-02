Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

