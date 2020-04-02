Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

