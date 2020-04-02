Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after acquiring an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 789,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

CQP opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

