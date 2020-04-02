Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $546,638.52 and $32,086.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00011310 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.04390706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036686 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

