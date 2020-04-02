ChronoCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,110.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $41,110.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

