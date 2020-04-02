Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in Chuy’s by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,643,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 979,863 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 941,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 583,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 583,826 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Chuy’s by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 473,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 414,417 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,019,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

