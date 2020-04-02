Cindicator Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $35,274.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,945,757,297 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

