Cinemark (CNK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

3/20/2020 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/18/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/10/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/21/2020 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNK opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.93%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

