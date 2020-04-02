Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CNK opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.93%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

