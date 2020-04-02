Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 23,307,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,273,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

