Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Trane (NYSE:TT)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 105,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,250. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trane stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.