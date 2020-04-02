Citigroup Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Buy

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

CRTO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 330,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,838. The company has a market cap of $509.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

