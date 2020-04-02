Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $112.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,340 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,425. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 44,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

