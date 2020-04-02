City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.75

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTY traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311.50 ($4.10). 1,477,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,646. City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 269 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 368.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

In other City of London Investment Trust news, insider Clare Wardle purchased 13,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,351.14 ($64,918.63).

About City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

