Civic Market Capitalization Hits $12.74 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Civic has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Radar Relay and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, GOPAX, Bittrex, ABCC, IDEX, Poloniex, Huobi, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, COSS, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

