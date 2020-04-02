CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $769,438.47 and approximately $19,269.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003837 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,422,289 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

