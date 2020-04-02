Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,424.82 ($18.74).

LON CBG opened at GBX 978.71 ($12.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,409.30.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 879 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,357.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

