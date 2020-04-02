Cloudbric (CLB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $857,463.63 and approximately $61,525.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,094,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

