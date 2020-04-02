CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of CME stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average is $203.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

