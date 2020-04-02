CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

