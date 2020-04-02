Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 147,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,653. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

