Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

