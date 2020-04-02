Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,199. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.