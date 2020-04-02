Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of RQI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 815,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,858. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

