Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 324,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

