Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PSF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

