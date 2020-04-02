Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

RFI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,407. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.