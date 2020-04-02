Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

MIE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.