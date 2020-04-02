CoinFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $582.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $202,914.49 and $582.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.02585077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

