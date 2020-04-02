CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0007

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CoinUs has a total market cap of $250,931.66 and approximately $944.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000307 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

