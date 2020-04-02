ColossusXT Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 128% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,953,907,683 coins and its circulating supply is 11,912,865,856 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

