Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to “Buy”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 1,534,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,828,720,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 189,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.