Comparing US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Santa Fe Gold (NASDAQ:SFEG)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -74.08% -71.52% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Gold and Santa Fe Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.75%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Santa Fe Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($4.40) -1.09 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $2.38 million N/A N/A

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

