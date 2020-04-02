ConnectJob Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, ConnectJob has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. ConnectJob has a market cap of $15,065.41 and approximately $13.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConnectJob token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.76 or 0.04494499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037044 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ConnectJob Profile

ConnectJob is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_.

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.