Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 494,100 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 12%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

