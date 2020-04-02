Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 190,551 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,551 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Oceaneering International worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis bought 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

