Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 50,963 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,963 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,227 shares of company stock worth $4,168,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

