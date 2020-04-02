Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Unisys worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unisys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:UIS opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

